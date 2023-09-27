Here's a question for my fellow Berkshire County friends and neighbors: Are you one of those people that I see every weekend up at the crack of dawn, driving around looking for tag sale signs in order to write down the times and locations so you can plan your day looking for that long sought-after treasure?

Or do you spend your entire weekend hitting all the flea markets and consignment shops within a 100-mile radius hoping to find that "deal of a lifetime"? Hey, I'm not knocking it. With prices on certain products the way they are lately, more and more people are doing it.

Would you believe me if I told you that, out of the 200 largest American cities, a city in the Bay State ranked in the top 10 for worst cities for thrifting? We'll get to that in a moment or two.

Lawn Love, the experts at building a smarter lawn care marketplace, recently took a look at this year's best and worst cities for thrifting. The Lawn Love team compared the 200 largest American cities across 5 categories among 10 total metrics.

Metrics such as access to thrift stores and the like (flea markets, consignment shops, Goodwill stores, Habitat for Humanity Restores, etc.), cities with the most and least Google searches for thrifting-related terms, and much more.

And here's what they came up with. Here are 2023's Top 10 Best Cities for Thrifting, according to Lawn Love:

New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Houston, TX San Antonio, TX Chicago, IL Dallas, TX San Diego, CA Portland, OR Jacksonville, FL Austin, TX

By the way, our very own city of Boston made the top 100 "best" cities, but only barely, coming in at #91. Which Massachusetts city made the worst list? Here we go. 2023's Top 10 Worst Cities for Thrifting:

Miramar, FL West Valley City, UT Santa Clarita, CA Sunnyvale, CA Elk Grove, CA Springfield, MA North Las Vegas, NV Thornton, CO Moreno Valley, CA Pembroke Pines, FL

I guess if you're planning a "thrifting" road trip, stay outta Springfield. To look at the full rankings and to see why each city landed where it did in the study, visit Lawn Love's website here.

