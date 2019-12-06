Benita Zahn Chats With Ron Carson This Saturday Morning

What would you think about the prospect of TV news anchors singing LIVE on stage? Well, it is NOT an exaggeration. This has been a constant presentation for the past decade in New York's neighboring capital region and you have not one but TWO opportunities to see this familiar duo perform a pair of their annual holiday concerts across the border.

The concept began about a dozen years as one of my dear friends in the TV business, News Channel 13 anchor and health reporter Benita Zahn began singing at The Fort Salem Theater in Washington county and eventually invited her then colleague Jessica Layton (who has since left the group as she went south to New York City where she is currently an anchor/reporter on WCBS-TV) and another gentleman who I am proud to call a friend as well, Jerry Gretzinger who at that time was on the air at WRGB-TV (CBS 6) combined their talents under the guidance of Fort Salem's artistic director Jay Kerr as he also joins in on every performance with his effervescent piano playing. The end result was this trio became upstate New York's most requested musical attraction as Benita and Jerry continue the tradition to entertain and enthrall audiences in any venue where they take center stage. Ironically, they also co-host News Channel 13's 4 and 4:30 pm broadcasts every Monday though Friday.

You can see for yourself this Sunday when the ever popular duo will be performing your favorite sounds of the season on December 8th at The Cohoes Music Hall located on Remsen Street, north of Albany. Show time takes place at 2 pm and all proceeds from this event will benefit the non-profit organization, Building For Love which helps families with financial support while facing a life-altering medical condition. You can get more details on this show and other performances that will take place at this legendary venue by going here.

Benita and Jerry will also get you into a holiday frame of mind in neighboring Kingston, New York (Jerry's home town) on Sunday, December 15th at The Best Western Plus Hotel located at 503 Washington Avenue located just off exit 19 of the New York State Thruway. This event begins at 12:30 pm and it's brought to you by The Immaculate Conception Church's Foundation Board. You can check out a list of upcoming events including more information on this presentation by logging on to their web site

Benita will once again check in with Ron Carson to talk about these performances and other topics on this weekend's Saturday Morning Chat which airs at 10:05 immediately following The Trading Post. Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM. You can also listen LIVE on line at www.wsbs.com and via the FREE WSBS app which you can down load to your Smart Phone, tablet or mobile device at your local app store or play. Check out our blog for step-by-step installation on Google Home and Amazon Alexa devices.