As you probably know by now, I have recently been fascinated with Bigfoot sightings. Is there really a beast roaming about in the Berkshire hills? Apparently, I'm not the only one who has been interested in the Bigfoot legend. As I noted in a previous article, there's an entire New England/Massachusetts Facebook group in honor of the beast. The name of this Facebook group is just magical. The group is called Team Squatchaschusetts You can get more details about this group by going here.

I also mentioned in a previous post a newspaper article that featured a Bigfoot-type sighting back in Sandisfield as well as a few Connecticut towns. If you missed that one, you can get caught up by going here.

Berkshire County Has Had a Number of Alleged Bigfoot Sightings Over the Years

One thing I didn't realize until I started doing some searching on YouTube was the fact that there has been a number of Bigfoot sightings in the Berkshires over the years. Some of these sightings took place in the following Berkshire County towns:

Great Barrington -1765

Williamstown - 1879 and 2015

North Adams - 1895

October Mountain - 1983, 1989 and 2011

There's an Excellent Video That Features These Berkshire County Bigfoot Sightings

Who knows how many more Bigfoot sightings there have been in the Berkshires that went unreported? Hearing about the Bigfoot legends is always a fun topic of conversation. What's more, I found this pretty well-put-together video that features and discusses the aforementioned Bigfoot sightings throughout the Berkshires. A fun watch indeed. Check out the video below and don't forget to subscribe to the Berkshire Spotlight on YouTube.

