Another night of amazing music was held in southern Berkshire County this past Tuesday evening as the band Dead Man's Waltz performed at the Great Barrington V.F.W. for Sounds of Summer. I know I have said it in the past but this night, in particular, was perfect as not only was the show rain-free but the humidity broke early in the evening with a nice breeze making its way through the audience. We couldn't ask for anything better weather-wise.

The Weather was Great in south Berkshire Tuesday Night but What About the Music?

As mentioned earlier, Dead Man's Waltz (formerly the Steal Your Peach Band) took the stage cranking out classics from the Grateful Dead, The Allman Brothers Band, and The Band among others. This band really did justice to these tunes and it was great to listen to them as not many bands in the area cover these classics. The crowd was into it as well dancing and soaking in the music. It was awesome.

A Special Thanks to the Band and Our Vendors

We want to thank Dead Man's Waltz for not only performing but putting on a spectacular show. They were down a member due to a family emergency but they still pulled off the performance to perfection. As always a special thanks to our sponsors including Fairview Hospital and the Pittsfield Cooperative Bank as well as shout-outs to the Great Barrington V.F.W., Day Mountain Sound, Laura's on the Go, and Mount Everett Sanitation. Keep up with Dead Man's Waltz's schedule by going here. Next up on Aug. 16, will be the band Generation X Rock. Check out photos from the Dead Man's Waltz show below and we'll see you Tuesday.

Sounds of Summer: Dead Man's Waltz

