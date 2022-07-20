Southern Berkshire County Had a Funkin’ Good Time on July 19

After two rainouts in a row, we finally got Sounds of Summer 2022 going at the Great Barrington VFW on Tuesday evening, July 19 and it was worth the wait. If you haven't been to one of southern Berkshire County's premier concert series events you are invited to join us on Tuesday evenings through Aug. 23 at the Great Barrington VFW from 6-8 pm as we offer live music from some of the best bands in Berkshire County and beyond. The concerts are always free and family-friendly.

So Let's Talk About the July 19 Sounds of Summer Concert in Great Barrington

As I mentioned previously, we couldn't get this year's concert series going until July 19 as mother nature was not friendly to us on July 5 and 12. The 7-piece band H.B. Funk and Co. made their Sounds of Summer debut on the 19th and they were absolutely spectacular. The 7 piece band includes a horn section so we were treated to tunes from Steely Dan, Stevie Wonder, Chicago, Tower of Power, Van Morrison, Ace, Peter Gabriel, Inxs, and many many more. If you haven't had a chance to see these guys, you really need to check them out. You'll love it as much as the south Berkshire crowd did (check out the photos below).

Sounds of Summer: H.B. Funk and Co.

Once again we want to thank this year's sponsors including the Pittsfield Co-Op, Fairview Hospital as well as the Great Barrington VFW, Day Mountain Sound, Mt. Everett Sanitation, and Laura's on the Go. Make sure you join us on July 26 as we welcome Critical Mass to Sounds of Summer at the Great Barrington VFW from 6-8 pm.

