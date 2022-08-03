An Exciting Night of Live Music in Great Barrington on Aug. 2 (photos)

The big one that many people were waiting for took place at the Great Barrington VFW on Tuesday evening. That's right after missing last year's concert series due to scheduling conflicts, one of Berkshire County's hottest bands returned to Sounds of Summer on Aug. 2. Whiskey City was welcomed with open arms to a Great Barrington crowd of over 500.

Whiskey City Was Excited to Return to Great Barrington and the Crowd Was Glad to Have Them

The Sounds of Summer concerts begin at 6:00 pm and on Aug. 2 people started piling into the outdoor grounds of the Great Barrington VFW between 5 and 5:30 pm, after all, this is the one people have been waiting for. As a matter of fact, earlier in the day I spoke with drummer Frank Algerio and he mentioned how the band was excited to return to Great Barrington as they don't get to south county too often. Plus, with more clubs and bars nowadays hiring either solo or duo acts, being able to have the entire band play in front of an excited and appreciative crowd was a big treat for both the band and the audience.

The Great Barrington Crowd Danced Up a Storm While Whiskey City Cranked Out the Hits

Whiskey City more than delivered as they cranked out hits from such artists as Florida Georgia Line, Gin Blossoms, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Bon Jovi, Big and Rich, Linda Ronstadt, Bryan Adams, Green Day, and many more. The band even treated the audience to a few original tunes. It was a perfect night for live music in Great Barrington and everybody there couldn't be happier. Thank you Whiskey City and thanks to the Pittsfield Cooperative Bank, Fairview Hospital, the Great Barrington VFW, Mount Everett Sanitation, Day Mountain Sound, and Laura's on the Go. Make sure you follow Whiskey City and see where they'll be next by going here. Next up on Aug. 9, it's Dead Man's Waltz. Check out photos from the Whiskey City show below.

