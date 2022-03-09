For two years now we have had to worry about and deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Here in Berkshire County many folks and organizations came together to help one another through tough times whether it was delivering food, providing shelter, shopping for others, teaching from home/remotely, etc. The support for one another is what Berkshire County residents do best. We always find a way to (as Smitty Pignatelli puts it) "Be Berkshire."

Is There Something New on the Horizon for Berkshire County?

With a reduction in the positivity rate in Berkshire County, we can all take a minute for a sigh of relief. Well, we may think we can. Remember last summer when it seemed like the Berkshires and much of New England had to deal with a tick explosion? Well, now a new pest may be coming to town as early as this spring.

What you're seeing in the photo above is the East Asian Joro Spider. This spider made its way to the U.S.approximately five years ago most likely by shipping containers and according to the video below, these spiders are invasive as they have taken over a number of counties in Georgia and have spread to areas throughout the Carolinas and Tennesse. The spiders don't mind the cold and according to our Townsquare sister station, The Shark, could be headed to New England as early as this spring.

Get our free mobile app

You're Probably Wondering if the Spiders are Dangerous to Humans? Check out the video below for all of the details.

So, it looks like there's isn't anything to worry about in terms of danger or poison. Yes, the Joro Spiders are big, and yes they are scary looking to some but that's about it. Oh, and they can be a nuisance. Luckily, spiders don't bother me that much, and similar to what was mentioned in the video, we get our share of stink bugs in our south county station, particularly during the warmer months. So Joro friends come on in and eat them up. I'm just kidding or am I?

Keep Reading: Do you want to know which animals are deadly? Read on.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world

READ ON: Are you a dog lover? Are there some facts here that you didn't know about your pup?