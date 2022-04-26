Berkshire Residents Can Help Curb a Drug Issue from Getting Out of Hand

If you have expired or unwanted prescription drugs in your home, you're probably wondering what to do with them. Perhaps, they've been sitting in your home for a few years now. It doesn't take long for those expired medications to pile up and you probably would like to make some space in your drawers/cupboards for items that you actually will use.

Since I received my kidney transplant almost five years ago, I have plenty of outdated prescriptions drugs, particularly anti-rejection medications hanging around my cupboards. If you're like me and you don't think you'll be using those drugs anymore you can dispose of them this Saturday as part of 'National Drug Take-Back Day.' If you live in the Central Berkshires/Pittsfield area, we have an entire article regarding where you can dispose of your unwanted prescription drugs and you can get complete details by going here.

Where Can I Dispose of My Drugs if I'm a Southern Berkshire Resident?

If you live in southern Berkshire County, you can dispose of your unwanted or expired drugs at the following police departments:

Egremont

Great Barrington

Lee

Lenox

Monterey

Otis

Sheffield

Stockbridge

Rest assured when you dispose of your prescription drugs you won't be asked any questions and there are no consequences. This is just a safe way to get rid of any unused or expired medicines while keeping southern Berkshire County safer and healthier. You can read more about National Drug Take-Back Day by going here. Let's curb substance abuse from happening, let's dispose of our expired medications this Saturday, Apr. 30.

