You might want to call this our localized home town version of a "Secret Santa" as applicants are anonymously matched with community donors to fulfill "wish lists" for area youngsters in need during this holiday season. No names or private information are shared during this festive event which proves to be a success each and every year here in western Massachusetts.

Our friends at Berkshire South Regional Community Center located at 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts is once again presenting their annual "Shining Star Supplemental Holiday Gift Program" which takes place between now and December 10th. You can take part in this unique and miraculous experience during the Christmas and Channukah season by logging on to the center's web site.

Berkshire South Executive Director, Jenise Lucey is pleased with the outpouring of support towards this venture which bands the community together:

"We have seen an overwhelming need for assistance this year. Applications have come in at a far more rapid pace than they have in the past, which could be due to the fact that many local families have not fully recovered from the pandemic's effects. regardless of the reason, we know that we can help with the assistance of our community. Each year, we are so touched by the outpouring of generosity that we see with shoppers buying everything from toys to warm winter boots"

This is a prime example on how Berkshire South blends well in providing community oriented programs throughout our listening area and you can do your part to assist in their daily mission. For more information, give them a call at (413) 528-2810.

