More Funding For The Berkshires To Combat COVID-19

Berkshire county continues to receive much needed funding in efforts to stamp out the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as The Bay State's Emergency Response Fund will be up and running to assist area non-profit organizations as they join forces to respond towards the social and emotional impact the virus has brought on to Western Massachusetts families and communities as the fight to return towards a sense of normalcy is ongoing.

Berkshire United Way and Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation have joined forces in making these accomplishments a reality. Williamstown Community Chest in the north country is also on board to focus on recovery efforts as a new set of grants will support innovative approaches that will remedy the emotional well-being for children, youth and their immediate families.

10 participants will share in a total of $5,000 in programs earmarked for this task at hand. Applications are due no later than May 15th as future recipients will be notified by no later than May 31st. Any funding issued MUST be used by September 30th. You can view the proposed grant by logging on here.

Berkshire United Way President and CEO, Candace Winkler stressed the importance of how this funding will benefit north and south county Berkshire residents:

"As we pivot for recovery, we see the toll this pandemic has taken on the well-being of our children, youth and families. We heard from our community partners how tough the year has been and knwew we wanted to help. We want to help our children and youth get back on track with their social and emotional development and hope to see some fun and innovative grant proposals"

If you would like to donate towards this worthy cause, access this link by going here. We are ALL in this together and with a little extra time and determination, this dark moment in our lives will be a reminder we'll overcome this year long set back as I close with three all-important words: "Hang In There"

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Berkshire United Way and The Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation for on-air and on-line usage)