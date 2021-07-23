Berkshire County Sheriff Warns Residents About Phone Scam

Heads up, people! The Berkshire County Sheriff's Office is sounding a red alert regarding a new phone scam targeting Berkshire residents.

The lowdown on the scam is this: People are being called by someone claiming to be from one of the local police departments. This "someone" asks you to donate to the department as part of a fundraiser. Don't fall for it.

The Berkshire County Sheriff's Office explains it pretty clearly in their Scam Alert:

The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office does not call people to solicit money and we do not threaten arrest over the phone.

They warn the public that if you receive a call like this to hang up the phone. The scammers are reportedly using a certain type of technology that allows them to copy the department's actual phone number in the caller ID.

Definitely do NOT provide these scammers with any of your personal information as they will attempt to use it against you in some way shape or form to get what they want. To reiterate, if someone is asking you for personal information over the phone, it is not the police. Hang up immediately.

The Sheriff's Office did not, at this time, give any specifics as to what information the scammers are after. Be alert.

