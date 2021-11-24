Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office Heads Up Toys for Tots Campaign
The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Marine Corps League Pittsfield Detachment 137 is proud to bring the Toys For Tots Campaign back to Berkshire County as Christmas is around the corner.
There are already over one hundred drop boxes within the community in various locations from Williamstown to Sheffield waiting to be filled.
Last year with your help, the Sheriff's Office efforts were able to brighten over 2,000 children’s holiday season with the generous donations that they received and they are looking to increase that number to meet the ever growing needs of Berkshire County family's.
As we are all experiencing these unprecedented times with COVID-19, we are all feeling the pressure, but we are ready to meet the challenges that await in order to help our community because all toys donated stay in Berkshire County.
We are looking for brand new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls ages newborn to 14 years old. We knows times are tough, but let’s unite as one community to make Christmas joyful for all.
This Sunday, Nov. 28, the Sheriff's Department is hosting a Pancake Breakfast to benefit the Toys for Tots effort. The fundraiser will take place at St. Joseph's Parish Center at 414 North St in Pittsfield from 7:30 am to 12:00 p.m. The cost is $5/person and kids 12 and under are free.
Below are all of the drop box location so folks can find one that is convenient for them.
For questions or concerns, please contact Christopher Keegan at christopher.keegan@sdb.state.ma.us at 413-443-7220 EXT 1150.
