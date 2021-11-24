The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Marine Corps League Pittsfield Detachment 137 is proud to bring the Toys For Tots Campaign back to Berkshire County as Christmas is around the corner.

There are already over one hundred drop boxes within the community in various locations from Williamstown to Sheffield waiting to be filled.

Last year with your help, the Sheriff's Office efforts were able to brighten over 2,000 children’s holiday season with the generous donations that they received and they are looking to increase that number to meet the ever growing needs of Berkshire County family's.