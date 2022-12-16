Is it the Storm That Wasn’t for Some Berkshire County Residents?

As I write this, it's 4:37 am on Friday, December 16. I recently drove from my home in Pittsfield to WSBS Radio in Great Barrington to cover today's big snowstorm event. While there are cancellations that came in last night that I will be passing along on air this morning and updating on our site here, I must say this morning's commute was part of a regular everyday routine for me with nothing out of the ordinary.

You Read Correctly, I Personally Didn't Experience Any Snow This Morning During My Commute from the Central to Southern Berkshires

With this morning's temperatures at a steady 36-37 degrees, the only thing on the ground was wetness from the rain. I didn't have to drive any slower than usual and my car didn't wiggle, slip or slide at all when stopping for lights, taking turns, etc. Don't get me wrong, I'm not complaining that there isn't any snow (at least during my commute this morning), I just find it interesting that nine hours after the Winter Storm Warning kicked in, this morning's commute was like any other day.

If the day continues on this track, there really won't be much to worry about in terms of accumulation. Granted, people that live in higher elevations in the Berkshires may have a different story to tell and there certainly is the potential for a rain/snow mix throughout parts of the day, so you'll want to proceed with caution if that is the case. I'm just saying from my experience this morning, it was fine weather-wise.

After Today/Tomorrow's Weather Event, When Could The Berkshires See Snow Again?

According to a few weather sources, the next time Berkshire County residents could see snow (after this Friday/Saturday's storm) is on Thursday of next week which at this point is calling for snow showers. We'll see if that progresses to anything significant as time goes on. In closing, is today's weather event the storm that wasn't, or could I be eating those words later on today? We'll have to wait and see. Safe travels.

