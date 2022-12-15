Southern Berkshire Cancellations and Closings for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Here are the latest cancellations and closings for Southern Berkshire County and surrounding areas that we have up to this point for Friday, Dec. 16.
Schools
Berkshire Hills Regional SD - Closed Friday
Berkshire Waldorf School - Closed Friday
Farmington River Regional School District - Closed Friday
Lee Public Schools - Closed Friday
Lenox Public Schools - Closed Friday
Southern Berkshire Regional School District - Closed Friday
Town of Sheffield
Sheffield Town Hall - Closed Friday
Sheffield Senior Center - Closed Friday
Sheffield Transfer Station - Closed Friday
Bushnell Sage Library - Closed Friday
Other
Community Health Programs (CHP) Physical Practice Sites - Closed Friday. Some offices will transition to telehealth and patients will be contacted.
We will be updating this page as more cancellations and closures come in. To report a cancellation, give us a call at (413) 528-0860 or send an email to fun@wsbs.com
A reminder that the National Weather Service is reporting a Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow which is in effect now through 10 am Saturday, Dec. 17. For the latest weather updates, call the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118, download the free WSBS app and/or go here.