Southern Berkshire Cancellations and Closings for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

Here are the latest cancellations and closings for Southern Berkshire County and surrounding areas that we have up to this point for Friday, Dec. 16.

Schools

Berkshire Hills Regional SD - Closed Friday

Berkshire Waldorf School - Closed Friday

Farmington River Regional School District - Closed Friday

Lee Public Schools - Closed Friday

Lenox Public Schools - Closed Friday

Southern Berkshire Regional School District - Closed Friday

Town of Sheffield

Sheffield Town Hall - Closed Friday

Sheffield Senior Center - Closed Friday

Sheffield Transfer Station - Closed Friday

Bushnell Sage Library - Closed Friday

Other

Community Health Programs (CHP) Physical Practice Sites - Closed Friday. Some offices will transition to telehealth and patients will be contacted.

We will be updating this page as more cancellations and closures come in. To report a cancellation, give us a call at (413) 528-0860 or send an email to fun@wsbs.com

A reminder that the National Weather Service is reporting a Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow which is in effect now through 10 am Saturday, Dec. 17. For the latest weather updates, call the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118, download the free WSBS app and/or go here.

