Some Uncomfortable Temps Will Be Returning to the Berkshires Soon
Berkshire County and much of Massachusetts and New England just got over a pretty toasty weekend and now we have a moment to breathe in some cooler air. During the heat wave, my air conditioning unit kept malfunctioning and it's only a couple of years old. The unit was overheating regularly and thus cold air wouldn't blow into the room unless I unplugged the unit and plugged it back in every hour or so, that was fun on a 90-degree day, not. The unit worked fine after about 9 pm, but during the day, forget it. It was like a panting dog. Okay, enough rambling about my AC woes.
Don't get used to the cooler weather for too long and definitely keep your air conditioner unit close by as some pretty steamy temperatures are due to return to Berkshire County next week.
For the early part of the week, the Berkshires will be seeing temperatures in the low to mid-80s. That's not bad, we'll take it. However, when we get to the end of next week, we'll be feeling temperatures in the low to mid-90s. As we enter the weekend of Aug. 6/7 it will be a few degrees cooler, but not much. Needless to say, you'll want to tackle your lawn mowing duties this weekend or in the earlier part of next week, that's if it's not already scorched. Then again, it's the Berkshires and you know how it goes, the weather can change on a dime. Stay hydrated and keep cool.