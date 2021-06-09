Berkshire County Teen Missing Since Jun. 1…Have You Seen Her?
Pittsfield resident Brea Schuster is asking the community to help find her 15 year old daughter Nevaeh Mack. Nevaeh has been missing since Jun. 1. According to the graphic information, Nevaeh's hair may be died red and she is missing from Pittsfield.
Anyone that has information should contact the Springfield Police Department at (413) 787-6302 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-843-5678.
Victim and Family Support
For families with a missing or sexually exploited child, NCMEC provides crisis intervention and local counseling referrals to appropriate professionals. Their Team HOPE program connects families with peers who have had similar experiences and can offer coping skills and compassion. When a missing child is recovered, the organizations helps families with the reunification process, including mental health services and travel assistance.
