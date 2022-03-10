Berkshire County: What is Your Favorite Pizza Topping Of All Time?

Let's face it: We all crave pizza for lunch or dinner. How could you resist, especially when it comes out piping hot from the oven and you wait impatiently to take that first bite (at times, I burned my mouth attempting this and learned the hard way) but you know that slice (or two) will be well worth eating down the road.

Which leads me to my next question: Some like a plain slice of pizza, but many others want to add some of their favorite toppings to the mix. Here are 5 of the most popular additions that you might want to consider. Maybe you'll agree with me on this subject, but if not, comment on what creativity goes into your mind when visiting your favorite pizza parlor.

5) GREEN PEPPERS:

This topping truly adds some color and crunch as you also include one of your daily servings of vegetables amidst the cheese and tomato sauce. It is a popular option for those who opt for a "meatless" pie as veggie pizzas have reached popularity in their own shape or form. As pictured, red and yellow are also good substitutes.

4) MUSHROOMS:

Yes, another option without the guilt and this also counts as another serving of vegetables in the mix. it's also another popular choice for those who want to skip the red meat choices. Not everyone has a craving for so-called "toadstools" but in my case, I consider this a good addition as I try to incorporate greens to add some balance to this taste tempting treat.

3) MEATBALLS:

Of course, sans the spaghetti. The first of our "red meat" toppings that are sliced to perfection as this truly accompanies any pizza with the perfect kick which also blends together well with the vegetables that are added. Some people prefer a "hamburger" topping, but no matter how you slice it (pardon the pun) it is submitted with approval from yours truly.

2) SAUSAGE:

You'll find the runner-up on the left hand side of this photo. Whether plain or spicy, this topping is truly up there in rank and makes a terrific accompaniment to any pizza pie. It also blends well with the vegetables added to your creation. Highly recommended as I'm getting hungry while writing this article. And now, we present the topper of them all:

1) PEPPERONI:

Hands down: THE WINNER! Many pizza parlors here in the Berkshires and all across the tri-state region have elected these circular additions as the perfect accompaniment to any pizza pie. Whether you add this as your main topping or mix it up with others, pepperoni seems to be the most popular one of them all.

In closing, I have one more thing to say: MANGIA & Buon Appetit!!

