Frigid Berkshire Temps Could Mess Up One of Your Essential Assets if Ignored

Christmas is long in the rearview mirror and we are currently in the dead of winter. Depending on the day, here in Massachusetts, we are dealing with some pretty frigid temperatures. Plus, with the wind blowing snow around, it feels like a downright igloo at times. I'm usually good about walking four to six days a week but with the recent temperatures in Berkshire County, it's been a bear for me to muster up the motivation.

Another aspect of these frigid Berkshire temperatures is the effect they can have on our vehicles. I'm ashamed to say that I waited a while, last week to be exact before I checked the pressure in my tires. However, I'm glad that I didn't wait any longer. One of my tires clocked in at 14 pounds, another tire was only at 11 pounds. Thank goodness I caught the drop in tire pressure so I could correct the issue before I ran into a dangerous and costly problem.

In addition to checking tire pressure, there are other elements of your vehicle you should be checking and keeping an eye on during the frigid Berkshire weather. As a matter of fact, in a recent Facebook post, the Central Mass Safety Council published the following statement:

Kinda cold out there, keep an eye on your car. If the car gets too cold, the battery can freeze. Don’t forget to check your oil if it gets cold outside—it will get thicker, which can mess with your vehicle’s performance. The air in your tires contracts as the temperature changes and can cause low tire pressure. You don't have to be a weatherman to know which way the wind blows. When it's time to winterize your car, there’s one place you can trust: Your mechanic.

We still have a while before we can enjoy some warm Berkshire weather, in the meantime treat your car with some extra love. You'll be glad you did.

