Berkshire D.A.’s Office Secures Third Conviction Over 2018 Death

More long-awaited good news to come out of the case of a man's death that took place back in 2018, and the punishment of those who were responsible.

According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, a third conviction has been secured in the case against those responsible for the death of 34-year-old William Catalano.

On Friday, Bruce Romano, 31, of Pittsfield pled guilty in Berkshire Superior Court to a single count of manslaughter for his role in the October 15, 2018 killing. Judge John Agostini sentenced Romano to serve 12 to 15 years in state prison.

Romano is the third and last defendant responsible for Catalano’s death. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office previously secured a life sentence for Jason Sefton, who stabbed Catalano multiple times during the attack. Sefton pled guilty to murder on December 1, 2021.

Co-defendant Anthony Boone pled guilty on February 10, 2020, to a single count of manslaughter. Judge Agostini also sentenced him to serve 12 to 15 years in state prison for his role in the homicide.

Romano was one of the three individuals who attacked Catalano outside Robbins Avenue. Romano and Boone both physically assaulted Catalano while Sefton stabbed him. Emergency medical services transported Catalano to Berkshire Medical Center, where he subsequently died because of the two stab wounds to his chest.

The Pittsfield Police Department, with assistance from the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, Forensic Scientists from the State Police Crime Laboratory, and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department investigated the homicide.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington had this to say in the media statement:

“I send my heartfelt condolences to Mr. Catalano’s family, friends, and everyone who is devastated by this tragic loss. Mr. Catalano was a beloved and cherished member of our community and will always be remembered for bringing joy to the world. I hope these convictions bring Mr. Catalano’s family some closure and supports their healing...I thank the Pittsfield Police Department and the State Police for their thorough and diligent investigation into this senseless attack.

