A Top Notch Berkshire Guitarist Returns to a Premier Dance Band This Saturday

Without question, Berkshire County is loaded with some very talented musicians. As you have seen over the years, whether it's Live on the Lake in Pittsfield, Party in the Park in North Adams, or Sounds of Summer in Great Barrington, the bands that perform at these summer concerts are sure to get the crowd up and dancing.

One band in particular that covers some great rock and classic rock dance tunes is the band Shyne. If you never have heard Shyne before, you'll have an opportunity to experience the band this Saturday (Oct. 8) at the Belted Cow inside the Canaan Country Club, 75 High Street, Canaan, Connecticut beginning at 7 pm. There will be a $10 cover charge.

What Can I Expect to Hear from Shyne?

You can expect to hear some excellent renditions from classic bands like Bon Jovi, AC/DC, the Doobie Brothers, Lit, Kiss, Walk the Moon, Def Leppard, Bryan Adams, Aerosmith, Steppenwolf, Santana, and the list goes on and on.

This Particular Performace from Shyne is Going to be Extra Special

There's no doubt that this will be a fun night for people who like to go, catch a live band, and do some dancing but there is something that is going to be extra special about this show. One of the best (if not the best) guitarists in the area, Fabri Perotti will make his return debut to the band. If you have ever witnessed Fabri play the guitar, it's an awesome sight. He has such passion for the instrument that he becomes one with the guitar. There's nobody like him. In addition, he and his wife Jess are some of the nicest people you'll ever meet. They are both always smiling and happy to be around music. Give Fabri an opportunity to play guitar and you'll have a friend for life. Check out some past performances of Shyne (with Fabri on guitar) from a couple of years ago below (you'll see Fabri on the right ripping it up).

Don't miss Fabri's return this Saturday in Canaan, Connecticut.

