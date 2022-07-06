Berkshire DA’s Office Obtains Guilty Verdict In Ostrander Trial

It's official. Following yesterday's proceedings in Berkshire Superior Court, the final outcome was a verdict of guilty in the domestic violence trial of Jason Ostrander. That's according to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

If you follow the news, you may recall back in May of 2020, members of Pittsfield law enforcement were requested at an address in Pittsfield for a reported domestic disturbance.

The suspect, Jason Ostrander, 41, of Pittsfield, was arrested by Pittsfield Police for strangulation. Later, while Ostrander was detained while awaiting trial, he sent a letter to the victim urging them not to testify against him in court.

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office obtained that letter and, despite the witness' resistance, took the case to trial. Yesterday, after a two-day trial, a jury in Berkshire Superior Court found Ostrander guilty of witness intimidation.

Berkshire Superior Court Judge Jane Mulqueen agreed with the Berkshire D.A.'s Office's recommendation and sentenced Ostrander to a stretch of 3 to 4 years in state prison. Counsel for the Defense requested time served and probation.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington weighed in on the matter:

Victims of intimate partner violence are often understandably afraid to participate in prosecutions, and offenders can be very manipulative. I am proud of the trial team for continuing to pursue this case. I thank the jury for their deliberations and I thank the Pittsfield Police Department for swiftly bringing Mr. Ostrander into custody that evening.

The jury also found Ostrander not guilty on the charge of strangulation. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office serves all 32 cities and towns in Berkshire County.

