Berkshire District Attorney’s Office Indicts Conrad Mainwaring

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office obtained indictments of Conrad Mainwaring on 12 counts of indecent assault and battery.

As reported in a press release, Los Angeles authorities arrested Mainwaring on Wednesday on a fugitive from justice warrant. The Berkshire District Attorney's Office is seeking his extradition to Massachusetts.

The 69-year-old Mainwaring is facing 9 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child over the age of 14 and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14. The court will schedule his arraignment following the extradition process.

The charges are the result of a multi-year Berkshire State Police Detective Unit investigation into several allegations of indecent assault and battery Mainwaring allegedly committed as a counselor at Camp Greylock in the 1970s.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington made the following statement:

We are grateful to the victims for having the courage to tell their stories. I also thank the State Police detectives who developed and brought this case to this point and the Grand Jury for their careful consideration of the facts. My office is dedicated to holding perpetrators of these crimes, accountable to help the victims heal.

The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office began investigating the allegations following a report published by ESPN about Mainwaring. Since then, multiple victims shared similar stories of Mainwaring allegedly using his position of power to coerce teenage boys into sexual conduct.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office serves all 32 cities and towns in Berkshire County. The office represents the Commonwealth in more than 7,500 criminal cases per year in Berkshire Superior Court, three district courts, three juvenile courts, Massachusetts Appeals Court, and Supreme Judicial Court. The office works closely with the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force, and collaborates with local police departments across the county. A dedicated staff of more than 50 prioritizes public safety, empowering victims and witnesses through services and support, and building a safe community for everyone and especially the most vulnerable.

