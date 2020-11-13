County Man Pleads Guilty in Severe Domestic Violence Case

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office secured another conviction in a severe domestic violence case through evidence-based prosecution on Tuesday.

According to a media release, Christopher Corley, 47, of Pittsfield pled guilty to single counts of assault and battery on a household member, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation,resisting arrest, and threat to commit a crime. Judge Mark Pasquariello sentenced Corley to serve two years at the Berkshire County House of Correction.

Pittsfield Police responded to an ongoing domestic disturbance on Feb, 15, 2020, when Corley punched, strangled, and struck the victim with a hammer. The victim later indicated an intent to invoke the 5th Amendment privilege and refuse to testify at trial.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office relied on a 911 call, photographs of victim’s injuries, medical records, evidence collected at the scene, and reports from neighbors who heard the incident in presenting the Commonwealth’s plea to the Court.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington made the following statement:

I thank the Pittsfield Police Department for its response and investigation, which was critical to my office’s securing this conviction. This conviction demonstrates law enforcement’s commitment to holding perpetrators of violent crime accountable and should dissuade abusers from preying on vulnerable victims.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is working diligently to fairly resolve cases in spite of the present interruption of jury trials. This conviction reflects both the priority the office places on prosecuting domestic violence and justly resolving cases amid the pandemic.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office serves all 32 cities and towns in Berkshire County. The office represents the Commonwealth in more than 7,500 criminal cases per year in Berkshire Superior Court, three district courts, three juvenile courts, Massachusetts Appeals Court, and Supreme Judicial Court. The office works closely with the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force, and collaborates with local police

departments across the county. A dedicated staff of more than 50 prioritizes public safety, empowering victims and witnesses through services and support, and building a safe community for everyone and especially the most vulnerable.

(information sent to WSBS from the Berkshire District Attorney's office for online and on-air use)