Are You 100% Sure Your Child is Safe from Online Predators?
These days, parents can never be too safe when it comes to monitoring the online safety and security of their children. With sexting, Cyberbullying, social media, online predators and more, getting harassed or put into a dangerous situation on the internet is a piece of cake.
But don't feel like there is no hope because there is hope for your children. Plus, there is education for you as a parent when it comes to wrangling in online dangers and threats.
Coming up on Tuesday, Jan. 19 the "Project Safe Childhood in the Berkshires Education Series" is hosting an online presentation entitled: "Keeping Kids Safe and Secure Online."
This virtual presentation will be from 3pm - 4:30pm (log in begins at 2:45pm) and will be held on the Cisco WebEx Platform.
This presentation is for all adults who wish to learn how to keep kids safe and secure online. Content is inappropriate for children. You are asked to use headphones and shield your viewing screen from others who may be listening in if you are working from home.
People that should attend Tuesday's presentation include the following:
- State and Local Law Enforcement
- K-12 Public and Private School Administrators
- School Counselors and Resource Officers
- Health & Human Service Providers
- Social Service Providers
- Juvenile & Family Court Personnel
- Coaches, Mentors & Community Partners Serving Youth
Topics/Agenda include the following:
- Social Media
- Gaming
- Cyberbullying
- Sexting
- Sextortion
- Victim Support
- Online Predators
- Keeping Kids Safe and Secure Online
Presenters include the following:
- Michelle Dineen Jerrett, Assistant United States Attorney: United States Attorney's Office-District of MA
- Stephanie Ilberg, Assistant District Attorney: Office of the Berkshire District Attorney
- Detective Jon Beaudreau, School Resource Officer: North Adams Police Dept.
- Lauryn Myers, Victim Witness Specialist: United States Attorney's Office-District of MA
- Karen Legace, Project Safe Childhood Program Specialist: United States Attorney's Office-District of MA
In addition, there will be opening remarks from Berkshire District Attorney, Andrea Harrington.
Pre-Registration and password are required and it is requested that you join the presentation via Chrome Browser.
You can register by going here. The password is: PSC1
If you have any questions or have difficulty registering you can contact Karen Legace at: karen.legace@usdoj.gov