Berkshire Farmers Plan Gathering To Share Ideas

LENOX, MASSACHUSETTS - Feb. 25, 2019 - Make plans to meet with other local, Berkshire County farmers on March 14 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Helena's Church in Lenox, Massachusetts, at a gathering focused on idea sharing. With agriculture in Berkshire County ranging from dairy to vegetables, and everything in between, all voices are welcome to attend and discuss issues and concerns on their mind.

"It is important for farmers to have a forum in which they can share ideas, learn from others and build a sense of community," said Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) President Mark Amato. "The farmers in Berkshire County who are putting this event together are looking for farmers to come together for a relaxing evening with other like-minded individuals. I hope we will see a good crowd of Berkshire County farmers present on March 14."

During the meeting, MFBF's legislative priorities will also be discussed as the organization prepares for Agricultural Day at the Statehouse on March 27.

Refreshments will be provided during the March 14 social. All Berkshire County farmers are welcome to attend. For more information about this gathering, please email BCFBPres@gmail.com .

The Berkshire County Farm Bureau belongs to the Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation, which represents nearly 6,000 family members across the Commonwealth.

