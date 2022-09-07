Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Boots & Charlie

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pets of the Week are Boots and Charlie, a pair of male ferrets who were surrendered to Berkshire Humane Society because they did not get along with other pets in the home.

Boots (pictured below) is 10 months old and Charlie is 8 months old. Shelter staff says these boys are an energetic, active pair of young ferrets. Boots is very sweet, however, Charlie is on the feistier side. The pair are bonded so staff believes it's best for the boys to be adopted out together, therefor they need a home with someone experienced with ferrets.

If you have questions, please call Berkshire Humane Society’s small animal department at 413-447-7878, extension 124.