Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Josephine

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Josephine, a 2-year-old domestic female cat looking for her forever home. This sweet, medium-sized orange cat came to the shelter in April along with several other cats and kittens. The rest of her group has gone, but Josephine is still waiting for her perfect match.

If you are interested in adopting or learning more about Josephine, please fill out an application available here and stop by the shelter at 214 Barker Road in Pittsfield to see who is available.

Not all animals that are up for adoption appear on Berkshire Humane Society's website, there are often others at the shelter who folks can come and meet.

If you have questions, please call 413-447-7878, extension 124.