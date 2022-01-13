Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Purci

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

Purci is a beautiful grey 14-year-old domestic longhair/Manx mix, which means her fur is long, but her tail is short. Purci came to Berkshire Humane Society because her owner passed away, so she could really use a nice home to start a new year and a new life. She would do best in an adult home with no other pets.

If you are interested in Purci, please call the shelter’s cat room at 413-447-7878, extension 124.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.