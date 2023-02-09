Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Rudy

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Rudy, a cute 7-month-old all-American mix of husky, pit bull, Great Pyrenees, and border collie, so he is expected to be a big boy once fully grown.

Unfortunately, Rudy wasn't provided with much training in his former home, so he's looking for a dedicated owner to work with him and help teach him the ways of the world. New situations and people can scare him, but with patience and cookies, he comes around rather quickly.

Because of these factors, Rudy would do best in an adult-only home. If you can provide him with the love and support he needs, he'll return that love and be your ever-faithful companion. Please call 413-447-7878 if you are interested in meeting Rudy.