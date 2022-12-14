Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Snoopy

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Snoopy who is ready for you to take him home and play in the snow. He's an adorable 8-month-old black and white neutered male pit bull mix who is just happy to be with people.

Snoopy came to the Berkshire Humane Society because his owner's landlord did not allow him to live in the rental. He's young and still learning new things, such as not jumping with joy when he sees people and is making great progress. Because of his jumping, a home with kids 13+ would be best for him. Snoopy is also still working on house training. He needs someone to keep up with his active lifestyle and should be the only dog in the home.

loading...

If you're looking for a young pup who's the life of the party, happy to see everyone and anyone, and ready to take on whatever you throw at him, then he's your guy! Snoopy could live with a dog-savvy cat.

Please call Berkshire Humane Society's Kennel at 413-447-7878, extension 126 if you'd like to meet Snoopy.