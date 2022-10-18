Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Tank

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Tank, a one-year-old neutered pit bull mix who came to Berkshire Humane Society because his owner had a change in lifestyle. Tank is young

Tank absolutely loves people and has lived with another dog in the past, but he is not a fan of cats. If you'd like to meet Tank, please call the Berkshire Humane Society kennel at 413-447-7878, extension 126.