Berkshire Humane Society Pet(s) of the Week: Max & Tigger

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pets of the week are Max and Tigger. They are 2-year-old buddies found as strays and are as friendly as can be. Max is a black domestic shorthair cat and Tigger is a longhaired orange tiger.

Because these best buddies have formed such a bond, they will be adopted together under Berkshire Humane's buddy program, where the adoption fee for the second cat is 50 percent off.

If you are interested in meeting Tigger and Max, please call Berkshire Humane Society at 413-447-7878, extension 124.

Berkshire Humane would like to extend a reminder that this time of year -- if you are cold, your pet is too, keep them indoors when necessary. In addition to freezing temperatures, remember to use a pet-friendly de-icer and clean paws when needed.