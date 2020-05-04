Berkshire Money Management Giving Away Masks at No Cost

In reaction to Governor Baker’s recent order requiring all Massachusetts residents to wear a face-covering when they are out in public, Berkshire Money Management (BMM) has secured 5,000 handsewn cloth facemasks to make available to the community. The bulk of these masks will be distributed Thursday, May 7, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Berkshire Money Management, located at 161 Main Street in Dalton.

The first phase of our donations was to help healthcare workers until they could get their supply chains in order. Our next phase is to help prepare the community to safely leave their homes and into their favorite local stores. We’re here to help the Berkshires get back to business. BMM founder and CEO Allen Harris

Visitors will be asked to drive through the circular driveway, going clockwise, stopping at a no-touch handoff point to receive a family-sized package of five masks. All masks are donations from BMM and will be provided on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Berkshire Money Management has donated nearly 30,000 masks and other PPE to the local community.