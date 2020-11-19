BMM Makes Hefty Donation to Elf Warm Clothing Program

Berkshire Money Management has donated more than $7,500 in locally purchased warm clothing to the Berkshire Community Action Council’s Elf Warm Clothing Program, now in its 40th year. As noted in a media release, the program benefits more than 2,000 children under the age of 12 across the Berkshires. It is an unfunded program and relies on individuals, businesses, and organizations for their generosity. Due to COVID-19, many local businesses that BCAC have relied on in the past have had to close their doors, or dramatically cut back on their community giving.

BMM Founder and CEO, Allen Harris made the following statement about the Elm Warm Clothing Program

I’ve been taking envelopes off the BCAC Giving Tree for as many years as I can remember. In 2020, it’s imperative that those who can, give far beyond whatever we have previously done. The children need us. Unemployed families need us. I spent more than $7,500 to acquire over 100 new coats and pairs of gloves and boots from Berkshire-based retailers. That is not enough. I challenge – no I implore – the other financial advisors in the area to come together and donate the same amount. If all of them together can collect another $7,500 of warm clothes, BMM will match it. My colleagues can help turn $7,500 of warm clothes into $22,500. Not only will their help allow families to feed and clothe their children, but we’ll help our local businesses who desperately need us at this time.

You can get more information about sponsoring a child in the Berkshires by going here.

