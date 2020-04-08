Hometown Meals for Hometown Heroes-BMC Staff

Berkshire Money Management wants to support the hard-working staff at Berkshire Medical Center as they face the daily and relentless battle against COVID-19. BMM also wants to help out our local (and truly loved) restaurants as they struggle to keep their businesses viable.

The company is raising funds for regular meal deliveries to BMC staff. Each week a different restaurant will be selected to make and deliver food to the nearly 200 people staffing the hospital at any given time. Your support will help both healthcare workers working well beyond their shifts and our local restaurants.

BMM has created a GoFundMe page for this cause. Their financial goal is $50,000 and to date $14,020 has been raised. This is an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and truly support others in doing what they do best during these trying times. You can make a donation of any amount by going here.