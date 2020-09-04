Berkshire Pride Cancels 2020 Festival

Berkshire Pride Committee has announced that they have cancelled this year's in person Pride and LGBTQ+ Community.

It is with great sorrow, and deep care for public health and safety, that the in-person 2020 Berkshire Pride LGBTQ+ Festival will be cancelled.

Originally to be held June 20, the festival was postponed to October earlier this year, in hopes that it would be safe to gather and celebrate Pride and the LGBTQ+ community in the Berkshires together. Current public health guidelines and trends across the state and country with the COVID-19 virus continuing to spread have determined that it is not safe for a traditional festival to be held this year.