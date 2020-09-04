Berkshire Pride Cancels 2020 Festival
Berkshire Pride Committee has announced that they have cancelled this year's in person Pride and LGBTQ+ Community.
It is with great sorrow, and deep care for public health and safety, that the in-person 2020 Berkshire Pride LGBTQ+ Festival will be cancelled.
Originally to be held June 20, the festival was postponed to October earlier this year, in hopes that it would be safe to gather and celebrate Pride and the LGBTQ+ community in the Berkshires together. Current public health guidelines and trends across the state and country with the COVID-19 virus continuing to spread have determined that it is not safe for a traditional festival to be held this year.
Each year, Berkshire Pride brings together people from the Berkshires and beyond to affirm that love is love, and that everyone should have equal rights and protections. The feeling of Pride and inclusion lives on despite not being able to be together this year, and Berkshire Pride is proud to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and the NAACP-Berkshire County Branch in the on-going fight for racial justice.
Though Berkshire Pride will not be hosting a virtual Pride later this year, nominations will still be collected for the 4th Annual Community Change Maker Award beginning next week. Berkshire Pride will also be supporting Out of the Boxxa Productions’ Bingo with Boxxa and Boxxa’s Beach Bash later this month. More details will be available this week.
Berkshire Pride is grateful for the support of the community and is hopeful that there will be an in-person festival in June 2021.