FreshGrass Festival Cancelled for 2020

The FreshGrass Music Festival, held annually at Mass MoCA has been cancelled for this year.

A short statement on the FreshGrass website and Facebook page simply states that not only has this year's festival at Mass MoCA has been cancelled, but a newly added Bentonville, Arkansas festival has been cancelled as well.

FreshGrass was originally scheduled for September and all ticket holders have been notified. The 2021 event scheduled for September 24-26.

Since 2010, the FreshGrass festival has won a reputation for hosting master musicians who are the standard-bearers of traditional bluegrass, side by side with musicians exploring the genre’s most progressive and experimental corners, all captured under the banner “great music, uprooted.”

Every fall the three-day festival brings thousands of people to the Northern Berkshire city, providing a large economic boost to local hotels, restaurants, retailers and vendors.