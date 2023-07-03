Berkshire Residents Are Indulging In A Popular Sporting Event

It seems like the sport of pickleball is catching on all across the nation. Local Berkshire residents are also indulging in this modified version of tennis as participants use a paddle instead of racquets. Rumor has it this activity is catching on in more ways than one and there is an outlet where you can show off your skills in the town of Great Barrington.

The town's indoor pickleball court is located at The Housy Dome in neighboring Housatonic and is now offering more play-day options as the courts are open every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 12 noon. They will be closed on the 4th of July.

Keep in mind, the facility has nets and marked courts as all players need to sign a one time waiver form either in-person or check out the link by going here.

The town has adjusted their rules for indoor pickleball as Great Barrington residents can bring ONE non-resident to participate in any given time slot and town residents are only bale to reserve court time. You can use the Team Reach app to complete the transaction

Did you know that singer Harry Nillson's younger brother, Gary (pictured above) is an active pickle-ball player as he has been indulging in this sport before it achieved popularity and from what I hear, he's a true scholar and a perfectionist in his craft. Keep on ROCKIN, Gary!

You can also partake in playing outdoors on marked courts that are located at Grove Street Park as they will take players on a drop-in basis, but you must bring your own net, racket and pickleball to participate. For more details, you can log on to the town's web site.