Berkshire Residents: I Share With You My Biggest Pet Peeve

Let's face it: We all have something that pretty much annoys us in this "so-called 21st century" One thing I noticed is we have become more aloof as individuals just don't communicate on a one-on-one basis just like in the good ol' days. For example, instead of picking up the phone to chat, we are texting, e-mailing and leaving messages to one another. But there is another sidebar that irks me in more ways than one.

When I try to contact somebody in any way, shape or form and the other party just does NOT reply at all, that drives me absolutely crazy. Simple arithmetic: I took time to reach out, so why not return the courtesy of answering back, even if it's in one word or one sentence that would be acceptable, but to NOT acknowledge the message or voice mail I left makes me feel like the task at hand has not been completed. In other words: "Finish What You Started" (that was also the title of a Van Halen song with Sammy Hagar on lead vocals)

Common sense: Just return the call or message as this shows some initiative and does not leave the other party wondering why a reply was not acknowledged. It feels like unfinished business and I am a person who gives attention to detail. If somebody reaches out to yours truly, they are guaranteed to get some form of confirmation that your message has been received and we can continue the channel of communication in a timely and professional manner.

Think about this: If your boss is trying to reach out, would you ignore the call or message. I would not think so as there is some work related subject that needs to be discussed between both parties and if the employee chooses to sweep it under the rug, I would say an automatic red flag has been flown. The same thing applies to fellow co-workers, friends and relatives as your cooperation in this matter is greatly welcome.

BOTTOM LINE: Be courteous, practical and if someone is trying to call or message you, just answer back as these simple actions will show concern and it's a sign of respect as well. This is why I STILL consider myself as "a living in the past" individual. Back to basics is not a bad thing. We can learn a lot from way back when as proper manners and etiquette were rule of thumb. Two more words; "RANT OVER!"