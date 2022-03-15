Attention Berkshire and tri-state region pet owners: They say you should not give your pet "people food" but how can you not resist if our four legged friends give us that "elusive stare" while dining, even after dogs and cats were fed their usual staple of culinary cuisine (aka kibble and or wet food) it seems like they want a little something extra. And you will give in, no doubt about that!

May I suggest the "best" option to alleviate this dilemma: Vegetables. Yes, you heard right. Now we are sometimes hesitant to include them in our daily routine (present company included). Here are the top 5 greens that are acceptable for dogs (cats should be exempt from this option). Make sure they do not contain any added seasonings as this might cause complications to their digestive system

1) CARROTS:

What types of foods should I buy?

If they are good enough for Bugs Bunny, as those orange sticks in the shopping bag have low caloric content and they are also beneficial in perfecting their eye sight due to the high amount of beta carotene and Vitamin A. Carrots can also assist in the removal of plaque which also provides an added health benefit for your pooch.

Grocery shopping concept - foods with shopping bag

2) GREEN BEANS:

Trust me, they are located somewhere in that grocery bag as this low calorie option takes the runner-up spot. Green beans are excellent sources for added vitamins and minerals for canines as well as humans.

3) BROCCOLI:

Broccoli in an old metal colander

I personally am not a fan (therefore I agreed with former President George H.W. Bush on this particular veggie) but this is also a good-to-go vegetable that gives dogs high amounts of fiber and Vitamin C. Remember, this particular option should be given on a sporadic basis and in small quantities, so this would truly classified as a "real" treat without the guilt.

4) CELERY:

Bag of vegetables

Located on the far left, this "so-called vegetable" is a low-fat option that is high in Vitamins A, C and K and just like carrots, this proves to be beneficial in a dog's oral care as these stalks prove to be an excellent breath freshener and prevent plaque build-up plus they safeguard saliva production. Let's not forget, the crunching sound will also satisfy their appetite in the process.

5) SPINACH:

Freshly Washed Organic Spinach in a Metal Bowl

Popeye The Sailor Man would give a thumbs-up approval for sure as this leafy green veggie just made the cut which truly provides an array of beneficial vitamins. A word of warning: If your dog suffers from urinary issues, stay away from this choice as the amount of oxalates in each serving could pose a health risk.

Other acceptable vegetables that you can serve man's best friend include kale, zucchini, pumpkins, brussel sprouts, lettuce and beets. Never forget that moderation is always the key and is not recommended that greens be given as their main meal. These alternatives are ONLY for snacking purposes.

NEVER give a dog any of these options as they could prove to be toxic and fatalities could result along with further complications to their health. This includes onions, garlic, chives, mushrooms and asparagus. Everything else mentioned in this article is fair game and you can provide a vehicle for steering your four legged friend towards the road to good health.

As our Director of Content, Scott tags us in his memos: "eat your veggies" and that applies to both humans and animals. To sum it up in one word: MANGIA!!