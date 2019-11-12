Berkshire South’s Pool Opens Today

The staff at Berkshire South Regional Community Center thanks you for your incredible patience as they worked to resolve the mechanical issues in the Norris Aquatics Center.

The Main & Splash pools in the Norris Aquatics Center will open on Tuesday, November 12, as scheduled at 6:30 a.m. The warm pool is expected to open this week. Stay tuned for further updates.

Please note that the pools may be cooler than normal as they continue to climb in temperature. All classes are expected to run as normally scheduled.

