Berkshire Town Voted Best “Christmas Town” in the Country

Another national publication has recognized a Berkshire County town as one of the most iconic in the country.

Country Living magazine ranked Stockbridge at No. 1 on the publication’s list of 55 best Christmas towns to put on your holiday bucket list, “This is what Christmas magic looks like,” wrote the publication about the towns.

Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas, during which organizers recreate Norman Rockwell’s 1967 painting “Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas (Home for Christmas),” attracts thousands of visitors each year and went virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s what Country Living wrote about Stockbridge:

“Stockbridge might look just like a Norman Rockwell painting—and that’s because it is! Each year, the town re-creates the 1967 Rockwell painting, “Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas (Home for Christmas)” during their annual festival. Old-fashioned cars line the main street to recreate the painting, and the public can tour historic homes decorated for the holidays.”

View both virtual and in-person holiday events taking place in Stockbridge this season.

Other New England spots that made the list include Essex, Connecticut at No. 5, Cape Cod at No. 11, Manchester, Vermont at No. 12, Newport, Rhode Island at No. 15, Nantucket at No. 18, Mystic, Connecticut at No. 21, and Woodstock, Vermont at No. 26.