Berkshire TV News Viewers Must Adjust To A New Face

While watching News 10 last night, I discovered that a new anchor was at the desk as Berkshire county TV viewers and yours truly are asking the all-important question: What happened to John Gray? The ABC affiliate is known for it's stability for local news, but this revision has all of us puzzled in more ways than one!

Ladies and gentlemen, we introduce you to K.C. Kantz:

He made his debut last night as his last venture was in neighboring Providence, Rhode Island where he anchored the morning news at WLNE (ABC 6). Prior to that, he was a fixture in Pennsylvania at the Altoona-State College area and began his TV venture in Erie, which is located near the New York-Ohio border.

He has shown a desire to begin his journey on Northern Boulevard. Here is a quote that sums it all up, courtesy of WTEN-TV's web site:

“I’m ecstatic to join the wonderful team at WTEN. They have a winning attitude and deliver on that day in and day out".

KC is beyond thrilled to be back in the Nexstar family in New York's capital city! He will co-anchor the 5, 5;30 and 11 pm news alongside Lydia Kulbida and Trishna Begam.

(Photo image of John Gray courtesy of his Facebook page)

Which leave us with the $64 thousand dollar question: What happened to John Gray who to this day remains a staple in Capital Region and Berkshire TV news. There has been no information regarding his status, but we will keep you posted. Viewers have been accustomed to John's nightly presence at the anchor desk, present company included. Does this mean KC's arrival displaced him? Again, once we find out, we'll let you know in a future article.

BOTTOM LINE: Berkshire county viewers: Get used to this new member at News 10 as we will monitor his progress and as they would say in the theater, "break a leg" (That is an acronym for Good Luck while performing). It is a matter of time that viewers get acclimated to him. My near and dear friend, Chief Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo already gives him a thumbs up as K.C. is an animal lover (and that's a good thing!)

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.news10.com)

(Photo images courtesy of K.C. Kantz's Facebook page)