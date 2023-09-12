You might have noticed some changes at Northern Boulevard in neighboring Albany, New York. News 10 (WTEN-TV) has seen a few modifications in their on-air line-up within the past month. Let me explain further:

attachment-Mikheala Singleton loading...

In August, weekend anchor and reporter, Mikheala Singleton has departed from the Capital Region as she accepted a position in western New York. She’s headed to WROC, channel 8, the CBS affiliate in Rochester where she’ll work as a morning anchor. This is what she shared to viewers when signing off:

“During my time in the Capital Region, I’ve seen and experienced so much, met amazing friends and mentors, and had the humble opportunity to share your stories.”

Snow written on car windscreen SerhiiKrot loading...

Mikheala is a native of the south and her experience with seeing snow for the first time was a moment she will never forget. Just wait until her arrival in Rochester where the white stuff is more plentiful in nature.

As of this month, Cassie Hudson has assumed the weekend anchor duties. You are probably familiar with her "Off The Beat & Path" reports that spotlight areas of our viewing community and she became a fixture doing LIVE reports from Saratoga Race Track: The August Place To Be".

attachment-RY Guy-Cassie-RC loading...

Cassie is pictured above with yours truly and my esteemed colleague and "little bro", Ryan Pause (aka The Ry Guy) as we caught up with her as she was working on a story focusing on my near & dear friend Steve Caporizzo's Pet Connection Tailgate Party that recently took place in Guilderland. The event raised about $25 thousand to benefit homeless animals throughout our area. Well done, Cap! Proud that we could all help out jn this annual worthy cause.

Here is another AWESOME photo from the tailgate party with some familiar faces pictured in between myself and Ryan: Jill Szwed, Rob Lindenmuth and "the new guy", Kevin Appleby.

attachment-RC-RyGuy-News10WxTeam loading...

Cap has added another new edition to the News 10 weather team. Kevin Appleby is now watching the maps over the weekend. I found out he is a so-called "Jersey Boy" as his familiarity with The Garden State was impressive. Some family members also reside in the area. My mom called Fort Lee home until her untimely passing over 3 years ago. Kevin also shares an accolade with my uncle and aunt as they are all alumni of Penn State University. Prior to his arrival in Albany, he worked at WENY-TV in Elmira, New York, just west of Binghamton.

Rob Lindenmuth is now a weekday meteorologist as he presents weather forecasts during the 4 o'clock hour and at 6:30 pm on News 10's sister station, FOX 23 (WXXA-TV) Rob also serves as Cap's primary fill-in while "The Chief" is off or on vacation.

BOTTOM LINE: These revisions will benchmark News 10's solid line-up as viewers will embrace this new line-up in the area's sole ABC affiliate.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.timesunion.com)

(Photo of News 10 set courtesy of www.facebook.com)