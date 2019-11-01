Berkshire Young Professionals Participate in Retreat

Young professionals with ties to dozens of leading Berkshire companies and organizations will be challenged with dynamic learning and networking opportunities as they connect with national and local business leaders at the 12th annual Dulye Leadership Experience Retreat on Nov. 1-3 in the Berkshires.

Arriving young professionals represent 29 companies and organizations based in the Berkshires and beyond. The rich diversity of the retreat group is enhanced when adding the affiliations of MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis and other speakers—which brings the number of participating organizations to 42.

Berkshire organizations with employees attending include General Dynamics, Guardian, Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing, Greylock Federal Credit Union, Pittsfield Cooperative Bank, Lee Bank, Hillcrest Educational Centers, 18 Degrees, 1Berkshire, Berkshire Community Action Council, Berkshire Immigrant Center, BFAIR, the City of Pittsfield, CompuWorks, Crane Currency, Elegant Stitches, Jacob’s Pillow, Lenox Library Association, Liberty Mutual, Radiance Yoga, Raymond James, Theory Wellness and Youth, Education and Sport (YES) Initiative, INC.

