Berkshire County Closings & Cancellation: February 23, 2023

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Berkshire County on Thursday, February 23, 2023, until 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Freezing rain will continue this morning, covering the 1-3 inches of snow that fell overnight. Temperatures will hit a high of around 31 degrees today.

Berkshire County schools are on February vacation this week, eliminating the need for most closings, however, there are some others who have delayed starts or cancellations today.

18 Degrees - Open, No Transportation

Berkshire County College - 10:00 Delayed Opening for Staff & Students

Boys & Girls Club of The Berkshires - 9:30 Delayed Opening

Clair Teague Senior Center Great Barrington - Transportation and Congregate Meals Services along with Move and Groove class are all canceled.

Elder Services of The Berkshires - Home meals and Congregate meals are canceled, the agency itself is open today

Head Start @ Conte - Open, No Transporation

Head Start @ Meadow Lane - Open, No Transportation

Mass College of Liberal Arts - Closed, No Day Classes, No Evening Classes

Pine Cobble School - Closed

WINTER WATCH IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY:

J. SMEGAL ROOFING...VOTED BEST ROOFER IN THE BERKSHIRES...CALL 655-ROOF TO SCHEDULE SNOW REMOVAL OR TO GET A FREE ESTIMATE.