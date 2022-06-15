Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Rufus

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Rufus a 10-year-old neutered orange tiger longhaired cat who came to Berkshire Humane Society earlier this year because his owner passed away.

Rufus was adopted but returned because he didn’t get along with another cat in the household. Rufus is an extra-large (22 pounds) boy who is sweet, cuddly, and intelligent. He loves companionship and spending time with people, especially when they brush his long, silky fur. Rufus likes to be held, loves a lap, and sleeps with you, lulling you to sleep with his purr.

Even though Rufus didn’t like his previous adopter’s other cat, he tolerates most cats, but should not go home to with dogs. He’s also never lived with kids, so should go to an adult home.

Because Rufus is over 7 years old, he qualifies for a senior discount as well as a discount of $50 for the month of June to celebrate Adopt a Shelter Cat Month.

If you’re interested in this sweet older gent, please contact Berkshire Humane Society’s cat room at 413-447-7878, extension 124.