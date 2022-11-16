Berkshire Humane Society Pets of the Week: Meet Remy & Minnie

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pets of the week are Remy, pictured below, and Minnie. The cute critters are a pair of 1-year-old female rats who came to Berkshire Humane Society because their owner didn't have enough time for them.

Originally purchased from a pet store, Remy is tan and white, while Minnie has a classic hooded coloration of black and white. The pair was a hit at Berkshire Humane Society's recent art show opening, greeting all the visitors.

Despite what your initial reaction might be, rats make great pets because they are social and smart. They can entertain you for hours with their antics! Remy and Minnie are just a few of the small animals at the shelter; they also have guinea pigs, gerbils, and mice.

If you're interested in meeting Remy and Minnie or any of the small animals we have available, please call 413-447-7878, extension 124.