Berkshires, Would You Eat Cereal From A “Little Ball Of Hate?”

Well, Berkshire County, we all know everything is all about March Madness right now. Let me ask you, are you familiar with March Munchness?

If you're a fan of the beloved Black and Gold(that's right, I'm talking about the Boston Bruins), then you're aware of that preeminent pain in the butt for Bruins' opponents, #63, left-winger Brad Marchand.

Let's face it, if you're a fan of the Bruins, you gotta love Marchand. He has a genuine knack for getting under the skin of opposing players like nobody else. And that's why all the other teams and fans of those teams pretty much hate him.

Heck, even a former President of the United States(Barack Obama), called Marchand "the little ball of hate" which was a nickname originally bestowed upon Canadian hockey player Patrick Verbeek back in 1995 when he was playing for the Hartford Whalers.

Do you remember way back when there was a "Flutie Flakes" cereal for Massachusetts native and 1984 Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie? Well, the same company that teamed up with Flutie to launch that cereal, PLB Sports and Entertainment, has now teamed with Brad Marchand to produce "March Munch."

According to a post by Marchand on Twitter:

I can not be more excited to announce the launch of March Munch cereal. Cinnamon Toast Crunch has never looked so good! This is a dream come true, growing up I never could have imagined this being a possibility!

What kind of cereal is March Munch? Supposedly, according to Marchand, it's his favorite cereal. Cinnamon Crunch. If you're a fan of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, you'll be a fan of this.

Here's the best part: A portion of the proceeds will go to charity. According to the PLB Sports and Entertainment website, a portion of the proceeds from each box of March Munch sold will benefit Christopher's Haven whose mission is to operate an affordable living community for families of children who are undergoing cancer treatment in Boston-area hospitals.

A cool product for a great cause? Sign me up. Not bad for "a little ball of hate". Thanks, Marchy!

