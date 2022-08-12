Berkshires, Remember The Band Everclear? Big E Adds More Shows

Remember the alternative music movement that exploded in the 90s, Berkshire County? Alice In Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Soundgarden, Radiohead, Smashing Pumpkins, Filter, Oasis, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Everclear...Yeah, Everclear.

Remember those guys? "Father of Mine", "Santa Monica", "AM Radio", and "I Will Buy You A New Life"--GREAT songs. And guess what? They(and many of the other bands listed) are still around. And Everclear is being added to the Court of Honor Stage at this year's Big E!

It's true! The Big E, which already had a great line-up scheduled for 2022, has expanded its list of concerts even more with a little something for fans of different styles of music.

Hot R&B/Hip Hop artist Yung Gravy will be joining the already announced performers like All-4-One, John Waite, and Modern English on the Court Of Honor Stage. He'll be appearing on September 16th at 8 p.m.

Everclear will be appearing on September 18th at 8 p.m. If you're a lover of country music with a little dash of gospel and soul thrown in, check out Madeline Edwards, named "Hot Country Spotify Artist to Watch 2022", will be appearing on September 25th at 8 p.m.

Remember the song from 1999 "Summer Girls" by LFO? They will be appearing along with Ryan Cabrera at 2 p.m. on September 26th and 27th. More shows have been added as well. To get the full line-up, visit the Big E's website here.

Remember that all Court Of Honor Stage shows are free with admission to the Big E and the line-up is subject to change.

